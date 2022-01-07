iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini India prices slashed by up to Rs 10,000 on Flipkart, Amazon; Details

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 sport Super Retina XDR OLED displays, which are protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass.

The iPhone 12 Series got a price cut on Flipkart and Amazon, making the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini cheaper by nearly Rs 10,000.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, offering both 5G and 4G LTE.

iPHONE 12 PRICES ON AMAZON, FLIPKART

The iPhone 12, which retails at Rs 65,900, now costs Rs 53,999 for the 64GB variant on Flipkart. On Amazon, the smartphone is listed at Rs 63,900. Apple cut the overall prices of iPhone 12 Series following the iPhone 13 Series launch.

Also Read | Cyber Security: How to protect yourself in 2022

The 1Phone 12 128GB variant is listed at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, while it is selling on Amazon and retail outlets for 70,900.

iPHONE 12 MINI PRICE ON AMAZON, FLIPKART

The iPhone 12 Mini is listed on Flipkart for Rs 40,999 for the 64GB variant. The smartphone has a price of Rs 53,900 on Amazon, while the retail price is Rs 59,900. Flipkart is offering discounts on the 128GB variant, which is selling for Rs 54,999. The retail price and that on Amazon is 64,900.

iPHONE 12, iPHONE 12 MINI SPECIFICATIONS

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 sport Super Retina XDR OLED displays, which are protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a smaller 5.4-inch display. Both the variants do not ship with a charger and support MagSafe charging using the company’s wireless chargers.

Also Read | Tim Cook: Here’s a breakdown of Apple CEO’s eye-watering annual pay package

Apple launched the smartphones with iOS 14 in 2020. It updated the operating system to iOS 15 in 2021. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini ship with 5G connectivity, an upgrade on the older iPhone models that come with 4G LTE connectivity. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini feature 12-megapixel dual rear cameras and include a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera, respectively.