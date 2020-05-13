iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, AirPods Studio prices have leaked!

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro models could give Samsung’s spec-beast Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money.

iPhone 12 lineup pricing has leaked online courtesy serial Apple tipster Jon Prosser. Prosser has had a good track record with Apple leaks in the past, so we have reason to believe the latest leak couldn’t be too far from truth either. Whatever be the case, we have some idea, of what’s in store now, including information about Apple’s new naming scheme for its next iPhones. Apple has been long rumoured to be working on as many as four iPhone 12 models for this year, and according to the tipster, these could be named the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple is also said to be prepping the AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones sans the “Beats” branding to bring uniformity among its audio products.

Apple iPhone 12 price

The iPhone 12 will reportedly have a 5.4-inch OLED display and will be available in two configurations, 128GB and 256GB.

iPhone 12 128GB: $649 (roughly Rs 49,000)

iPhone 12 256GB: $749 (roughly Rs 56,500)

Apple iPhone 12 Max price

The iPhone 12 Max will reportedly have a 6.1-inch OLED display and will also be available in two configurations, 128GB and 256GB.

iPhone 12 Max 128GB: $749 (roughly Rs 56,500)

iPhone 12 Max 256GB: $849 (roughly Rs 64,000)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price

The iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly have a 6.1-inch OLED display and will be available in three configurations, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: $999 (roughly Rs 75,500)

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: $1,099 (roughly Rs 83,000)

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: $1,299 (roughly Rs 98,500)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly have a 6.7-inch OLED display and will also be available in three configurations, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: $1,099 (roughly Rs 83,000)

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: $1,199 (roughly 1 lakh)

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,06,000)

Apple AirPods Studio price: $349 (roughly Rs 26,000)

iPhone 12 lineup rumoured specs and features

All the iPhone 12 models will reportedly ship with OLED screens. The Pro iPhone 12 will however also reportedly jump to a 120Hz refresh rate display, using Apple’s proprietary Pro Motion technology found in its iPads Pros. The switch to a 120Hz display — and other factors — is also apparently pushing Apple to outfit the higher-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro with a monster 4,400mAh battery. Chances are the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro may have a smaller battery, like it is in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

Apple is also reportedly working on an improved camera setup for the iPhone 12 Pro models, with faster autofocus, smarter HDR, enhanced night mode, and up to 3x telephoto capabilities. The Pro iPhone 12 models have long been rumoured to pack a LiDAR system, like it is in the recently launched iPad Pro. The LiDAR system is also said to add to improving all-round autofocus as well as portrait mode on the iPhone 12 Pro(s).