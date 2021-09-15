iPhone 12 gets whopping Rs 14,000 price cut in India after iPhone 13 launch, iPhone 11 now selling for under Rs 50,000

iPhone 12 Mini is getting a Rs 10,000 price cut.

Apple has expectedly revised the prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in India after iPhone 13 series launch. The price drop is also pretty substantial, particularly in the case of the iPhone 12. The last-gen ‘budget’ iPhone has received a whopping Rs 14,000 price cut and is now listed at a starting price of Rs 65,900 down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. Next in line is the iPhone 12 Mini which is getting a Rs 10,000 price cut and now starts at Rs 59,900 down from its launch price of Rs 69,900. What this means is that you will be able to buy them at even more affordable prices in one of the gazillion online sales on Flipkart, Amazon and the likes.

The iPhone 11, which is still a compelling product in more ways than one, meanwhile is available at its lowest price yet on Apple’s Online Store dropping below Rs 50,000. More precisely, a version with 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 49,900. The iPhone 11 had received a price cut last year upon the arrival of the iPhone 12. Just before the iPhone 12 launch, the iPhone 11 was selling at a starting price of Rs 68,300.

Here are the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11 updated India prices:

iPhone 12

64GB: Rs 65,900 (previously Rs 79,900)

128GB: Rs 70,900 (previously Rs 84,900)

256GB: Rs 80,900 (previously Rs 94,900)

iPhone 12 Mini

64GB: Rs 59,900 (previously Rs 69,900)

128GB: Rs 64,900 (previously Rs 74,900)

256GB: Rs 74,900 (previously Rs 84,900)

iPhone 11

64GB: Rs 49,900

128GB: Rs 54,900

Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone XR in India.

