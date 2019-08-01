iPhone 11: What we know about the new Apple phone so far

As per recent leaks, the new iPhones are likely to have a triple-lens camera in a square design. (Source: 9to5Mac)

The 2019 iPhone launch is less than a couple of months away and the market is already swirling with expectations, rumours and predictions. As Apple gears up for the launch of its three new iPhones, the fans are keen to know the new iPhone release date, latest design, new features, tech specs and its price. There are also rumours of a 5G iPhone and a low-cost edition. However, reports have said that it won’t be making an appearance before 2020.

Release date

In the past decade, Apple has mostly launched its new phones in autumn. Therefore, the release date for the new iPhone in 2019 is expected to be September 10 or September 11, 2019. The only exception so far has been the iPhone SE which was released in the spring of 2016.

Name

Apple is likely to launch three new smartphones that will be called – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R. If Apple’s iPhone X is anything to go by, the new smartphone by the tech giant will probably go as iPhone XI.

Cost

The starting price of the iPhone 11 is predicted to be £999 (Rs 69,000) with many expecting the price to be along the lines of XS generation.

Also read: Apple iPhone 11: Why you should not raise your hopes with 2019 models

Specs

As per recent leaks, the phone is likely to have a triple-lens camera in a square design. It comes at a time when many new handsets are discarding the twin-lens rear cameras. The news was also posted by leaker OnLeaks, which posted an imaging showing the three lenses and the flash arranged in a square.

YouTuber MKBHD in July 2019 showed off the dummies and it is safe to assume that the new phones will feature a design similar to the iPhone XS and XS Max. There’s a lightning port flanked by asymmetrical bottom speakers, and a notch around that front that houses “new” sensors for faster Face ID.

The tech giant has recently moved from its proprietary Lightning standard to USB-C for its iPad Pro from 2018 and it is being debated if the company will do the same for its new iPhones. The reasons for the debate being the costs for Apple and the fact that it is not particularly in demand by Apple phone users as it is only used by creative professionals for transferring high quality images.

Also read: Apple iPhone 11 to sport three cameras, 12-megapixel FaceTime camera

Apple is also moving towards a new Taptic Engine on the iPhone 11 models. It is not yet clear what new features the Engine will bring, but it is expected to improve the existing Haptic Touch to make it accustomed with the removal of 3D Touch.