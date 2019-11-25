iPhone 11 Pro gets a $6,290 limited edition Steve Jobs version

The phone is called the iPhone 11 Pro “Superior Jobs”

iPhone 11 Pro has a new Steve Jobs version. Russian luxury company Caviar has launched the iPhone 11 Pro with Steve Jobs signature on the bottom. It is called the iPhone 11 Pro Superior Jobs. The design of the limited iPhone looks quite similar to the old-school iPhone 3GS that was launched back in 2009. The Apple logo at the back of the iPhone has the design of the popular black turtleneck that Steve Jobs used to wear. It is important to note that there are only 9 units of the limited edition iPhone globally. So, if you are a Steve Jobs fan, finicky about this limited edition iPhone 11 Pro, you will need to shell out $6,290 for the 64GB version and $7,460 for the 512GB variant.

Caviar is also offering limited edition iPhones that pay tribute to boxer Muhammad Ali and popular music band The Beatles. The iPhone 11 Pro ‘Superior Ali and Frazier’ will cost $11,990 – $13,160 and has only three versions in the world. As for the iPhone 11 Pro ‘Superior Beatles’ version, there is just one unit to purchase and it costs $11,210 for the lonesome 64GB model.

The iPhone 11 Pro was launched earlier this year at the Steve Jobs theatre in September. The iPhone 11 Pro has three different variants the 64GB, 256GB, 512GB. The latest iPhone also has the iPhone Pro Max which gives you the option of a bigger and wider screen. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB as well.

Alongside these two phones, Apple had also launched the iPhone 11 which is the successor of the popular iPhone XR which has been a hit amongst people across the world. The iPhone 11 comes in three different variants namely 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. The iPhone 11 pro starts at Rs 99,990 in India.