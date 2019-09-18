iPhone 11 Pro cameras could be coming to 2019 iPad Pro

Apple could keep the prices of the new range of iPads similar to last year which should make Apple fans happy. (Image :Apple website)

Apple recently had its annual event at the Steve Jobs Theater where it announced the latest range of iPhones. The company revealed a triple camera set up on the iPhone 11 Pro – something that could be the next upgrade on the new iPad Pro. It looks like Apple is preparing to upgrade the camera on the iPad Pro. It is rumoured that the 2019 iPad Pro model will be revealed at an event in October alongside upgraded AirPods and MacBook Pro range of laptops.

The iPad Pro was launched last year on October 30, 2018. It came in two different models, 11 inches and the 12.9 inches. It is available in 64GB, 256 GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacity options. In India, the iPad 11-inch model with 64GB was launched at Rs 71,900. Whereas, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was launched at Rs 89,900. Apple could keep the prices of the new range of iPads similar to last year, which should make Apple fans happy.

During its annual event in September, Apple did not reveal any major upgrades for iPads. The company only revealed a new iPad entry-level iPad which costs $329 in the US. Customers in the US will be able to purchase this iPad from September 30 onwards.

With the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched Apple will be hoping they perform better than last year in terms of sale. The new iPhone 11 64GB will be available for Rs 64,900. Whereas the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB and iPhone 11 Max 64GB will be priced at Rs 99,900 and 1,09,900. iPhone 11 will be available in 6 different colours and is expected to be the best buy as it will be the cheapest in the new range of iPhones that have been launched.

Apple will also be launching its streaming service from November 1 across the globe. In India, the subscription will be at Rs 99 per month.