iPhone 11 now available at Rs 32,100, iPhone SE at Rs 15,499: Check details

The Apple iPhone 11 features the same 6.1-inch display and camera specifications as the iPhone 12 and the latest iPhone 13.

The Apple iPhone 11 is available on Flipkart for as low as Rs 32,100. The actual retail price of the iPhone 11 is Rs 49,900 for the 64GB variant in Green.

On Flipkart, the device is available with an exchange offer going up as high as Rs 17,800. Apart from the exchange offer, Flipkart will also offer a 5% cashback for Axis Bank cards.

The iPhone 11 uses dual 12MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie lens and comes with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset.

On Amazon, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is available for Rs 35,000. Amazon is offering up to Rs 14,900 for exchanging older devices.

Buyers can check Amazon and Flipkart and feed their current device’s IMEI number to check the exact exchange price. The exchange value differs in different locations.

The Apple iPhone SE is also available for a lowly Rs 15,499, with Flipkart offering a 24% discount on the second-generation SE device. Originally priced at Rs 39,900, the iPhone SE is selling at present for Rs 30,299. On top of that, Flipkart is offering an exchange value that can go up to Rs 14,800 for older smartphones, bringing down the price to Rs 15,499.

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch display, 12MP rear lens and a 7MP selfie camera. It also features Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. The launch of the Apple iPhone SE 3 this year could see the iPhone SE price drop even more.

Apple has announced its first big hardware event of the year for March 8. The event is likely to see the launch of the new iPhone SE 3 and an updated iPad Air model. Apple was supposed to launch the updated Mac computers with the new M2 chip this month, but the chances of that happening at the March 8 event appear slim.