iPhone 11, iPhone XR India prices slashed by up to Rs 14,200 after iPhone 12 series launch

Like clockwork, Apple has revised the prices of iPhone 11 and iPhone XR — and seemingly discontinued iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — after iPhone 12 series launch. The iPhone 11, which is currently the world’s highest-selling smartphone according to several analyst reports, is getting up to a whopping Rs 14,200 price cut making it an even more attractive proposition for a lot of buyers despite the existence of iPhone 12 — and iPhone 12 Mini.

You can read more about iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini here.

Apple had revised the prices of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR after India’s GST hike on mobile phones and ‘specific’ parts earlier this year. Just before the iPhone 12 launch, an iPhone 11 was selling at a starting price of Rs 68,300 while an iPhone XR was selling at a starting price of Rs 52,500. The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,900 while the iPhone XR starts at Rs 47,900.

Here are the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR updated India prices:

iPhone 11

64GB: Rs 54,900 (previously Rs 68,300): Rs 13,400 price drop

128GB: Rs 59,900 (previously Rs 73,600): Rs 13,700 price drop

256GB: Rs 69,900 (previously Rs 84,100): Rs 14,200 price drop

iPhone XR

64GB: Rs 47,900 (previously Rs 52,500): Rs 4,600 price drop

128GB: Rs 52,900 (previously Rs 57,800): Rs 4,900 price drop

iPhone 11 is probably one of the most compelling deals that you can get in the Indian market today. Aside from the revised prices, Apple is also hosting a special Diwali offer starting from October 17 on its official Apple Online Store wherein it will bundle AirPods worth Rs 14,900 at no extra charge on buying the iPhone 11. This is subject to availability of course so you have to be quick to make the most of it, but still, that is a crazy good deal if you can get it.

In other news, Apple has seemingly discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max soon after iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch. This is not surprising though. Apple did something similar last year as well. Do note, that this applies to Apple’s online store. You can still get an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple authorised resellers and e-commerce portals like Flipkart until stocks last.