iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 receive huge price cuts on Amazon: Details

Amazon is offering massive discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ahead of its annual Great Indian Festival sale. The company has slashed the prices of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and these phones are selling at reduced prices on Amazon’s website.

The black and product red colour variants of iPhone 11 with 64GB storage are selling for Rs 41,990 instead of the original price of Rs 49,990. The White colour variant with 128GB storage is available at Rs 48,990 instead of Rs 54,900. Buyers can further save up to Rs 14,850 on the phone if bought under the exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 12 is selling at Rs 52,900 instead of Rs 65,900. This is for the black colour variant 64GB model. While Apple has discontinued iPhone 12 Mini, the phone can still be bought until it is left in stock. Amazon is giving a discount of 15 percent on the phone, bringing down its price to Rs 54,900. This is for the black colour model of 128GB storage option. The white colour variant is also selling at Rs 59,490 instead of Rs 64,900. The exchange offer is applicable on these phones too.

Apple iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted rate of 65,900 instead of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB colour model. The iPhone 13 Pro is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 1,14,900 for the 256GB model.

Flipkart has also announced heavy discounts on iPhones during its upcoming Big Billion Days sale 2022. The company will sell the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 at Rs 49,990 instead of Rs 69,900 during the sale. There will be a further 10 percent discount under the exchange offer and ICICI and Axis bank credit card users.

