iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro now live for Pre-Orders in India on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall

iPhone fans would be happy to note that the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro can now be pre-ordered in India on e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

The sites have opened pre-orders of these premium models from today i.e. September 20, however, the sales will only begin from September 27. With the long festive season round the corner, the e-retailers are hoping to cash in by offering lucrative deals to buyers.

Buyers can benefit from sales and deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders being offered at Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall which include up to Rs 6,000 cashback for those who hold HDFC Bank cards. Attractive EMI options are also being offered. On the other hand, those who pre-order iPhone 11 Pro Max can benefit with up to Rs 7,000 cashback if they hold the same cards.

iPhone 11 price in India

At present, the price of the iPhone 11 retails at Rs 64,900 in India for the base 64GB model whereas the 256GB and 128GB storage model are being offered at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 69,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 is being offered in six colours – Purple, Yellow, Green, Black, White and Red.

iPhone 11 Pro price in India

In contrast, the price of the iPhone 11 Pro takes a steep rise, coming at a price of Rs 99,900 for the base 64GB of storage, an increased price of Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB model, followed by another rise in price for the 512GB variant which is Rs 1,31,900. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max has the following color options – Midnight Green, Silver, Space Gray and Gold.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

The premiere iPhone 11 Pro Max is being retailed at Rs. 1,09,900 for the base storage variant of 64GB and Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 for 256GB and 512GB storage variants respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is also available in Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green, and Gold.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Both iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max run on the iOS 13 and have textured matte glass and stainless-steel design with water-resistance of IP68 rating. Another similarity is that iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max are supported by A13 Bionic chip and pack Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos support along with dual-SIM support. Moreover, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features the much-talked-about triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel sensors, along with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. Like the iPhone 11, the two Apple phones have a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

While iPhone 11 Pro is equipped with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDA OLED display, the iPhone 11 Pro Max features an impressive 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

iPhone 11 specifications, on the other hand, include iOS 13 operating system, 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display in a glass and aluminium design. Similar to the other Apple iPhone 11 phones, it is supported by A13 Bionic chip and has a water-resistance rating of IP68.

However, unlike the other two phones, the iPhone 11 has two cameras on the rear with 12-megapixel sensors with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. The selfie camera is a 12-megapixel shooter on the front. iPhone 11 supports Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and dual-SIM connectivity.