iPad Pro with Apple’s M2 chip, 10th Gen iPad and more tipped to launch on October 24

Apple’s iPads are the ultimate bestsellers in the market. The popularity is such that folks from different professions look up to using it. Similarly, Apple’s standard iPad series along with the Pro variant is tipped to launch soon. Apple is likely to unveil the newer version of 11-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro very soon.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared that Cupertino’s tech giant is likely to unveil the Apple 10th gen iPad and iPad Pro on October 24. He further believes that the new iPad Pros will sport an M2 chip as well. Gurman adds that Apple will not host a full-fledged event and rather launch the devices at a press release. Surprisingly, the tipped release schedule matches with the iPad OS 16.1 launch – as Gurman had previously reported that Apple will roll out the iPadOS 16.1 later this month.

It was earlier reported that the tech giant is likely to host two events this fall. Out of which, one of the events turned out to be Far Out 2022, where Apple notably launched the all-new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch, and new AirPods. What’s due for the year – remains the next gen iPads and new Macs – therefore it is likely to take place in October. Gurman points out that the company is currently fixing the major bugs in the iPad OS’ latest version.

Apple had announced its MacBook Pro on October 18 and the laptop went up for sale on October 26. Furthermore, to sum up the tipped launch: we may get to see an 10th gen iPad with a new design apparently. Moreover, after the EU mandate, the standard iPad could come with USB-C and 5G connectivity as well. Apple may announce the iPad Pro with an M2 chipset. Aside from the new MacBook Pro, a Mac Mini is also expected.