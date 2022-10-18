iPad 10th Gen: Apple brings 5G and USB Type-C to its entry-level iPad; price in India starts at Rs 44,900

Apple has launched the tenth-generation iPad in India. The new entry-level model brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a revamped design and more screen real-estate, USB Type-C charging and 5G support.

Apple is also finally adding a smart connector to the base iPad in this generation so you would be able to connect it to more useful accessories like the new “Magic Keyboard Folio” with a two-piece design and built-in trackpad that is launching alongside (though it’s still compatible with only the first-gen Apple Pencil). The selfie camera has been moved to landscape— which is a first for any iPad— and Touch ID now sits over the power button at the top edge.

Basically, the new updates bring the base iPad in line with iPad Mini, iPad Air, and the pro iPads in terms of look and feel and, even functionality, to an extent.

The tenth-generation iPad brings a wider palette of colour options to choose from including blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The bezels have been trimmed, a bit, on all sides to give you a more edge-to-edge screen so the new iPad is now 10.9-inch instead of the 10.6-inch in the last model even though it occupies roughly the same footprint.

It’s still LCD with a 2360×1640-pixel resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone. The selfie camera is still 12MP and supports centre stage like the last model, but it’s now located in landscape. On the back, there is another 12MP camera that’s capable of 4K video.

Under the hood, you get the A14 Bionic chip which— according to Apple— brings a 20 percent faster CPU and 10 percent faster graphics over the previous generation. You’ll be able to get it with either 64GB or 256GB storage— with Wi-Fi and cellular (5G).

Rounding off the package are stereo speakers, dual mics, and USB Type C charging.

The 10th generation iPad starts at Rs 44,900 with Wi-Fi and Rs 59,900 with 5G. The Magic Keyboard Folio will sell for Rs 24,900.

Apple says the new iPad is available to order starting today, October 18, itself from its website and shipping starts from October 26.