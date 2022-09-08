iOS 16, watchOS 9 launch date announced: Check here if your iPhone, Apple Watch will get new update

Apple has finally launched its most awaited iPhone 14 series along with AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra. Apart from all its announcements, the company also revealed the next big software update iOS 16 will soon be available for Apple smartphones and watchOS 9 for smartwatches. Speaking of the date, the all-new software will be available on September 12.

The new software, watchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch series- specifically for Series 4 and later. In order to update the watch, it is necessary that users have iOS 16 as well.

Both iOS 16 and watchOS 9 were introduced in June during Apple’s annual developer conference, along with iPadOS 16. For the past several months, the software was undergoing beta testing with several app developers and members of the public beta program.

iOS 16 software comes with several new features which include redesigned and customised Lock Screen, option to temporarily edit Messages for up to 15 minutes after they have been sent, unsend a message for up to 2 minutes if they have been sent accidentally.

Moreover, the new lock screen also allows users to add their own visual elements helping them to create a perfect lock screen. Users can also add different fonts, colours for clock, add widgets, new wallpapers and the list goes on.

Search engine apps like Mail and Safari, Apple are working on improving the layout by adding Spotlight search, adding undo, schedule send for email, Shared Tab Groups, Safari Passkeys etc.

iOS 16 will be compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

ALSO READ| Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

ALSO READ| Apple’s ‘made in India’ iPhone 13 gets whopping Rs 10,000 price cut after iPhone 14 launch