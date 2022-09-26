iOS 16 Mailjack: Mail App crashes upon receiving malicious email, here’s how to prevent it

iOS 16 is one of the most anticipated iOS updates in a long time. There are reports saying that more people updated to iOS 16 on its first day than the iOS 15. The update includes several new features like an all new lock screen, better message management, easy photo album sharing along with a number of security and privacy features. While the new OS aims to offer a better user experience to users, a new iOS16 bug could be dampening the joy of using this OS.

A new bug has been identified in the Apple’s own Mail application on iPhone and iPad models running iOS16 which causes the system to crash. Dubbed as “Mailjack”, this bug looks like a normal mail message with a suspicious looking sender field that has extra characters causing the mail to crash on iOS or iPadOS devices. It locks the mail senders out of their email accounts.

The crash causing bug was first spotted by Equinux VPN tracker. Its team spotted a spam mail in their mail box that was causing mail crash at the launch. Further investigation revealed that these mails came with a mail header with a dubious “From” field. Usually, the From field has the sender’s name followed by their email address. Like this – From: sender@example.com

The message received by VPN tracker had an extra “(quote) in the header. It looked like this- “”@example.com

Gmail, Outlook and Hotmail usually rewrite such emails with unusual arrangement of letters and digits – as seen in the bug whereas Gmail and Yahoo block these malicious emails. However, Apple’s own Mail application doesn’t appear to have any filtering tool.

How to avoid getting Mailjacked?

Users can try deleting the email from the inbox or spam folder from a device which is either running iOS 15 or a previous version, or they can try deleting the email from an external email client.

iOS or iPadOS users can add “”@example.com to the list of blocked emails via email security software or system’s firewall.