iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9 announced: Check if your Apple device will get new update

Apple, at WWDC 2022, has announced the next major versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. These are iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. The developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. A public beta will be out next month at beta.apple.com. Apple will roll out the updates for all users later this fall possibly alongside iPhone 14 launch.

While iOS 16 will bring big updates to lock screen, messages, and keyboard haptics to iPhone, iPadOS 16 will bring enhanced productivity to iPad. macOS Ventura will bring features like Stage Manager multitasking and Continuity Camera to Mac, while watchOS 9 will bring Atrial Fibrillation History, sleep stage detection, and medication tracking to Apple Watch.

Here’s the full list of Apple devices eligible for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 updates announced at WWDC 2022:

IOS 16 ELIGIBLE IPHONE MODELS

The following iPhones are eligible to get iOS 16 update:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

IPADOS 16 ELIGIBLE IPAD MODELS

The following iPads are eligible to get iPadOS 16 update:

iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later)

MACOS VENTURA ELIGIBLE MAC MODELS

The following Macs are eligible to get macOS Ventura update:

iMac 2017 and later, iMac Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2018 and later, MacBook Pro 2017 and later, Mac Pro 2019 and later, Mac mini 2018 and later, MacBook 2017 and later

WATCHOS 9 ELIGIBLE APPLE WATCH MODELS

The following Apple Watch models are eligible to get watchOS 9 update:

Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7 paired with iPhone 8 and later with iOS 16