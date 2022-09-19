iOS 16: How to edit, unsend messages on iPhone | Tech Tips

Apple has released iOS 16 for iPhones. One of the headlining features of this new update is the ability to edit or unsend an iMessage but it comes with some rules and guidelines. It is very important that the user and recipient both use iMessage with the latest iOS 16 update or later in order to use this feature. Regular messages can’t be unsent or edited.

HOW TO UNSEND IMESSAGES ON IOS 16

– To delete any message, long-press on the message.

– A drop-down menu will come, tap on Undo Send.

– The message will disappear and a message will show as “You unsent a message” under it.

In the first public beta of iOS 16, users were allowed to unsend their messages only within 15 minutes. In the final version, this time limit has been decreased to two minutes after which the drop-down menu will not be visible anymore to users.

If the recipient is using a device with iOS 15.6 or earlier, iPadOS 15.6 or earlier, or macOS 12 or earlier, the original message will remain in the conversation.

HOW TO EDIT IMESSAGES ON IOS 16

– In order to edit a message, long-press on the message

– Once the drop-down menu appears, tap on the edit option.

– After editing the message, tap on the right side of the message to send the corrected message. Users can also tap on ‘X’ which will appear on the left side of the message if they decide not to edit the message.

To see all the edits made to the message, the user can tap on the small Edited link there below the message. After viewing, tap on Hide Edits.

Other than this, users can also keep a track of their conversations in messages.

To mark messages as unread, the user can swipe right on the message or drag right and tap on the bubble showing that the message has still not been read.

In order to see the list of unread messages, the user must turn on filtering. Then go to Settings > Messages, go down to Message filtering and then turn on Filter Unknown senders.

