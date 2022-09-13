iOS 16: Google rolls out new Lock Screen widgets for iPhone

iOS 16 has arrived. The new update has brought with itself many new features. But the most talked about feature is that of lock screen customisation. Apple’s all new lock screen in iOS 16 will allow users to personalise it by adding unique elements such as fonts, widgets and more.



As expected, Google has announced new widgets for iPhone coinciding the launch of iOS 16 so users can put up popular apps like Maps and Search to their lock screen for quick access.

Here’s a run-down of all the new Google widgets for iOS:



Search

Users will be able to directly search Google from their lock screen with the help of this widget. Users will be able to search using voice or camera.



Chrome

With the help of Chrome lock screen widgets, users can directly start searching with their voice or in incognito mode and can load the Dino game.



Drive

One can even access their files with the Drive widget. Users can either open one of their stored files, or a project which they left off in the between with just a single tap.



Google Maps

A Maps Frequent Trips widget has been added to iOS 16 which will allow users to get access to the real-time traffic updates along with the estimated time of arrival and at the same time will be able to work on other things on their lock screen.



The Google Blog also mentions that users will be able to find restaurants, shops and other nearby spots using this widget.



Gmail

The list doesn’t end there. Gmail has also been added to the lock screen widget list which automatically shows the new messages in one’s inbox. One can also further customise it by what categories they want to see be it Social or Primary.

Google News



Lastly, one will also be able to see the real-time headlines at the Google News widget. If they would further like to read more about it then the user can simply tap on the new and they will be redirected towards the app.



Google in its blog has mentioned that it will be bringing in more widgets in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ| After Apple, Google mulls making Pixel phones in India: Report