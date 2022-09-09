iOS 16 coming on September 12: Top features to watch out for

Apple at its Far Out event announced that iOS 16 is releasing on September 12. The software was first announced as free upgrade at company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June followed with the beta release in July. The stable version will now be available from September 12.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 lineup will come with iOS 16 with other devices to get the OS update next week. The new operating system comes with several new changes including upgrade to the lock screen, iCloud Shared Photo Library, messages and more.

Here are some of the highlight features of iOS 16:

Improved personalisation in lockscreen: The new OS update will offer a more personalised lockscreen with ability to customise the font, colour, or placement of elements that appear on it. The other noteworthy updates to lockscreen include ability to customise the appearance of date and time data on the lockscreen, choosing the set of widgets that would show up on the lockscreen or accessing Live Activities feature right from the lockscreen. User can swipe to try out several different styles.

Upgrades in Focus Mode: Apple introduced the Focus Mode with iOS15 and in the next OS update it gets a major update of Focus filters that lets user set boundaries within Apple apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari for each Focus enabled. By linking lockscreen to Focus, user can transform how his or her iPhone looks and functions at the same time.

Ability to edit and unsend messages: In the first ever, Apple’s latest software will user to edit or unsend messages. Users can edit or recall sent messages in case of typos or if they accidentally send an incomplete message. Not just these, iOS16 also allows user to mark messages and thread unread. User can also recover deleted messages for up to 30 days after deleting them

Improved family sharing: The new software brings Quick Start to easily set up a new iOS device for your child with all the appropriate parental controls already in place. There’s a new family checklist that gives helpful tips and suggestions related to child’s account.

Safety check in Privacy: There’s a new Safety Check section in Privacy that helps user in domestic or intimate partner violence situations quickly reset the access they’ve granted to others. It also helps the user manage which people and apps he or she has given access to. There is also a new Lockdown mode in the phone that provides extreme protection for the very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security.

