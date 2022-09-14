iOS 16 brings Safety Check, Lockdown Mode, other security features to iPhone: Know all about them

Apple iOS 16 software released on September 12, comes with two new features— Safety Check and Lockdown Mode. Both these features have been introduced for people’s personal safety and to get out of vulnerable situations.

Here’s how both the features work:

Safety Check

Apple has designed this feature keeping in mind the safety of its users who might be experiencing domestic abuse or intimate partner violence. The feature will allow users to immediately review and remove any access they might have granted to others.

The feature comes with an emergency reset which will help users sign out of iCloud on all their devices, reset privacy permissions, FaceTime and even limit messaging to only the device they have in their hand.

Users will also be able to control what apps and to whom they might have given access to.

Lockdown Mode

This feature is meant for users who are prone to targeted spyware attacks or targeted threats to their digital security. It will restrict any not so essential iOS features so there are less chances of hackers making their way to hack into the device.

Other than these two features, iOS 16 has introduced other features such as Door Detection which will navigate the final few feet to the user’s destination by locating the door, identifying how far away it is and also finding out how it will open. This feature will also read aloud other important details like room number and wheelchair accessible symbols.

In order to install iOS 16, make sure that your device is plugged in and connected to the internet with WiFi. Go to Settings> General>Software Update. Then tap on Install now.

