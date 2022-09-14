iOS 16 brings haptic feedback to Apple iPhone keyboard finally: Here is how you can enable, use it | Tech Tips

iPhones finally have the haptic feedback for keyboard. After taking its own sweet time, Apple has finally introduced the haptic feedback to iPhones’ with new iOS 16 update. A feature that is already familiar to Android users for a long time now, the new inbuilt haptic feedback in keyboard will now let iPhone users feel vibration as they type.

It is worth mentioning that Apple previously had haptics but for other actions like typing erroneous password or while ringing. iPhone users until now had to either embrace what was in the package or go for a third-party which puts your privacy at risk. This is because these apps generally seek permission to access your entire keyboard input. With iOS 16 it will change now.

Haptic feedback comes with several benefits like improved typing speed, better input accuracy and is a great way to know if the text you’re typing is going through. The technology basically uses the Taptic Engine to produce small vibrations when you type something on the keyboard. Unlike the clicky keyboard sound which many users disable right away, haptics continues to function even when the iPhone is on silent mode.

iOS16 comes with haptic feedback for keyboard but is disabled by default. Your phone should have latest iOS16 to use the feature. To enable and use it, follow these steps:

Open Settings in your iPhone

Go to Sound and Haptics

Select Keyboard Feedback

Turn on the Haptic toggle

You can disable the keyboard sounds from same Settings.