iOS 16 battery percentage indicator is not available for all iPhones yet but this can change soon

Apple’s iOS 16 was released for several iPhone models – starting from iPhone 8 to the latest iPhone 14 series on September 12, 10 am PT.

The iOS 16 update brought many features – revamped lock screen (which is customisable now), ability to recall or edit messages in iMessage, Face ID unlock in landscape mode (for the iPhones which support TrueDepth camera and comes with Face ID, i.e., iPhone X or later), improved Maps, Mail, and Focus Mode, as well as much-anticipated Battery percentage display.

The battery percentage display was first shown in an iOS 16 beta version. The feature lets iPhone users check the battery percentage without having to drop down to Control Centre iPhones that have the TrueDepth camera and the notch.

The new battery percentage display is a much-anticipated feature in the latest iOS 16. It includes the percentage inside the battery icon instead of next to it, like on past iPhone models, as well as in the Control Center.

However, it seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant did not have plans to extend its support to all the iPhones which support iOS 16. As a result, currently iPhone X, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and the new iPhone 14 lineup only support Battery percentage display on iOS 16.

Apple states that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, as well as iPhone 13 mini in a support document.

The company does not provide any further information on why these iPhones do not support the battery percentage display on iOS 16.

However, with iOS 16.1 beta update – the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini – will get the battery percentage, as per a report from Macrumors.