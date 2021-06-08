iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey announced: Complete list of Apple devices eligible for update

The big focus this year seems to be on enhancing productivity while promoting mindfulness.

Apple announced the next-generation updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac during its virtual Worldwide Developer Conference or WWDC 2021 opening keynote event on Monday. These are iOS 15 for iPhone, iPadOS 15 for iPad, watchOS 8 for Apple Watch and macOS Monterey for Mac. The big focus this year seems to be on enhancing productivity while promoting mindfulness. At the same time, Apple’s commitment to user privacy remains as firm as ever.

Financial Express Online has covered each of these new updates extensively so be sure to check them out to know everything about them, including top features and more. Here, we will talk about all the Apple devices that will be eligible to receive these updates. In all the cases, which is iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey, a developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members. A public beta of each of these updates will be available in July, Apple has announced. The final version of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey will be rolled out in September.

iOS 15 eligible devices:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 15 eligible devices:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air 2

watchOS 8 eligible devices:

Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6

macOS Monterey eligible devices:

iMac late 2015 and later, iMac Pro 2017 and later, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro early 2015 and later, Mac Pro late 2013 and later, Mac Mini late 2014 and later, and MacBook early 2016 and later

