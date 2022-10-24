iOS 15.7.1 update is causing Face ID issues for some iPhone users: Report

Another iOS bug has been spotted by some iPhone users. Reportedly, several iPhone users are facing problem with their Face ID after upgrading to iOS 15.7.1. According to a new report, a new bug in the iOS 15.7.1 is causing the breakdown of Face ID in the iPhones.

According to a MacRumours report, several iPhone users were facing issues while attempting to reset the Face ID on their iPhone. These users were seeing a “Face ID Is Not Available” error message every time they tried using the phone’s Face ID. As per the report, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models are the most affected while other models but the other models of iPhone could also be facing the same issue.

“after update my Face ID stopped working and when I tried to reset it throw this error. Any suggestions? It was working perfectly fine on iOS 15.7, I’m regretting updating to iOS 15.7.1,” wrote an affected user.

“Mine did too. I have a 13 Pro Max. As working fine, i updated, and then Face ID stopped working. I reset it, and now i can’t set it back up. The camera just wants me to keep moving it higher or lower and then eventually that error pops up,” wrote another in the thread.

Some iPad Pro users upgrading to iOS 15.7.1 are also facing this issue. “Same happened to my 12 pro, I went to my local Apple store and their systems came back with it detecting Face ID, but failing the tests. they have shipped it off to the depot to repair the TrueDepth camera 15.7 —> 15.7.1 —> Face ID broken. I upgraded my iPad Pro to the same build and Face ID still works so it must be newer devices susceptible,” wrote an iPad user.

Apple is yet to acknowledge this bug, however, the company in general suggests fixes like updating your iPhone, checking Face ID settings, ensuring that nothing is covering the front camera, and likewise more. The company further also suggest to reset Face ID, restart the device, or add an alternate appearance in case the Face ID issue is not resolved.