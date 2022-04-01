iOS 15.4.1 out now: Apple fixes iPhone, iPad battery-drain issue with new update

Apple has released an update for iOS and iPadOS 15.4.1 that fixes a battery-drain bug that plagued some phones and tablets after the update to iOS 15.4. The update also fixes some accessibility bugs and improves security.

The latest update comes barely a few weeks after the iOS 15.4 release. Some iPhone owners complained on Twitter about the battery-drain issue after updating their devices to iOS 15.4.

Among the many complaints, one user claimed that their iPhone battery drained by 5% in less than 10 minutes. One iPhone 11 user said from having an all-day battery life, the update drained the battery by noon. These issues were also echoed by iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users, including some on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, two devices with supposedly great battery life.

However, it is still unclear how widespread the battery-drain issue was.

While Apple usually does not confirm such issues, the Apple Support Twitter account urged customers complaining about battery drain that it was normal for apps and features to need up to 48 hours to adjust after an update. The reply from the official Apple Support Twitter acknowledging the issue and then giving an explanation/solution indicated how serious the issue might have been. It also posted a link to the battery support page titled ‘Maximizing Battery Life and Lifespan’.

The iOS 15.4 update brought the handy update of the ability to use the Face ID while wearing a mask.

The update also fixes a bug that caused braille devices to become unresponsive when navigating text or for an alert. It also fixes the bug that caused some iPhone hearing devices to lose connection in third-party apps.

Apple has said the iOS 15.4.1 (and macOS Monterey 12.3.1, also released on Thursday) contain security fixes for issues that the company claimed could have been exploited.