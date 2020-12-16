iOS 14.3, update that could potentially make iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro even better camera phones out now

The update will also bring an option to record videos at 25fps, along with more camera updates.

Apple’s latest software update iOS 14.3 is finally here and available for Apple users to download. All users having iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are eligible for the update. The latest update will provide Apple users an array of new features as well as bug fixes. The change from iOS 14.2.1 to iOS 14.3 includes the new ProRAW photography mode as well that can be used by iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max users to seemingly improve camera capabilities further. In some countries, where Apple AirPods Max headphones are going on sale, the new update will also support that along with the Apple Fitness+ subscription service.

Earlier, some iPhone users complained about issues regarding not being able to receive MMS messages and it is expected that the new update fixes that issue. Apple iPhone’s new update will also take out the MagSafe Duo Charger’s issue and allow the iPhones to charge at less power. It has brought fixes for contact group display along with video playback in the Photos app.

The update will also bring an option to record videos at 25fps, along with more camera updates. In case of iPhone 12 Pro cameras, there will be a ProRAW mode that will provide a RAW image which has much larger file size when compared to the standard images. Some editing as well as other tweaks on noise reduction and exposure algorithms have also been provided for the users. According to the company, the ProRAW photos can easily be edited within the Photos app on the iPhone. Apple’s older phones like iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will now have the mirror option for selfies.

Apart from these, the company’s TV app will also be updated with the new Apple TV+ tab that will allow users to easily discover and watch the subscribed content on the streaming platform. The subscription-based fitness service Apple Fitness+ (powered by Apple Watch) has also been rolled out in many countries. The latest software update will also ensure seamless services for this app. Currently, the feature is introduced in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

Apple iOS 14.3 also brings updates for the Health app, Weather app along with the Safari web browser. Now, the company has given the ability to set Ecosia as a default search engine. New privacy information section for all the apps that are listed on the App Store has also been added in the new update.