iOS 13 with new India-centric features now available: How to download, install on iPhone, iPod

iOS 13 is now rolling out to eligible iPhone and iPod models in India and elsewhere. Apple’s iOS 13 features an all-new look for iPhone with Dark Mode, optimises the device for 2 times faster app launch, and makes Face ID respond faster than before. The iOS 13 also has big focus on privacy as it brings on‑device processing to your device to keep your personal data safe. Apple announced the release date at its iPhone event where it launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iOS 13 in India comes with some unique features such as Indian English male and female Siri voices, typing predictions on Hindi keyboard in Devanagari script and support for all 22 official Indian languages.

The iOS 13 is the thirteenth major release of the mobile operating system developed by Apple Inc. In case you opt to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS, here’s the quick list of devices compatible for the update:

iOS 13 updates: List of eligible iPhones and iPods

Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple iPhone XS, Apple iPhone XS Max, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone 6s, Apple iPhone 6s Plus, Apple iPhone SE and Apple iPod touch 7th-generation

Apple is known for offering the latest software update to its users even on their three to four years old Apple devices. The latest iOS version will be available for update to iPhone 6s and later models. Here’s how you can download iOS 13 updates on iPhone and iPod devices:

How to download and install iOS 13

The simple way to download and install iOS 13 updates on your iPhone and iPod is by going into the Settings menu. It is always advisable to take a backup of your iPhone/ iPod touch before downloading and installing iOS 13.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update to check if the update is available for your iPhone. If the iOS 13 is available for your phone, you will see a screen to let you download the update. You need to tap ‘Download and Install’ to get iOS 13. Typically, a new iOS update takes 1.5-2GB storage space for downloading. This will start the download process. Make sure your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network as Apple doesn’t allow downloading iOS software updates over mobile data. After the download process is complete, click ‘Install’ to begin the iOS 13 installation process on your device. You need to make sure your iPhone device has enough battery power before continuing with the process. When prompted for Apple’s Terms and Conditions for the latest software package and its features, tap ‘Agree’. Your device will restart once to complete the iOS 13 installation.

It should be noted that the iOS 13 update is only for iPhone and iPod devices. For iOS 13 updates on iPads, Apple has designed a dedicated operating system, iPadOS, which will be released on September 30 worldwide.