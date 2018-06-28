iOS 12 public beta download, here is all you need to do

iOS 12 public beta is live for the Apple device users.

Apple showcased the latest iOS version for iPhones, iPad and iPod Touch at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Now, the iOS 12 public beta is live for the Apple device users. The new version offers features like FaceTime group calling, Grouped notifications, Screen Time among other things. The new update is available for all the same devices as the current iOS 11. However, with the beta version in the market now, users can get the feel of iOS 12 early.

iOS 12 public beta: Compatible devices

Here is the full list of Apple devices which will support iOS 12:

iPhone: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s.

iPad: 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad 6th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 2

iPod Touch: iPod Touch 6th generation

iOS 12 public beta: Backup your iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Before opting to download the iOS 12 public beta, users should back up their existing data. Users can choose to back up the data on their iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch via iCloud or through iTunes on the PC or Mac.

Here are the steps to back up data via iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad through iCloud:

Step 1: Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Open Settings, select your name and tap iCloud.

Step 3: Tap iCloud backup

Step 4: Tap Back up now

iOS 12 public beta: Steps to enrol in the Apple public beta software programme

Once the users have backed up all the data of their device, its time to enrol their Apple gadget in free public beta testing programme.

Step 1: Go to beta.apple.com on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

Step 2: Tap Get started.

Step 3: Now you will be asked to enrol your device which will require signing in with your Apple ID.

Step 4: Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Step 5: Tap Agree to confirm again.

Just head over to the Settings> General> Software updates and you should be able to download the iOS 12 Public beta software.