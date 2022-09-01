iOS 12.5.6: Apple rolls out key security update for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, other older iPhones

Apple has released a new version of iOS 12 that comes almost an year after the release of its last update. It fixes a major security issue for older iPhones, iPads and iPod touch that do not support the latest iOS 15.

This is an OTA update and can be downloaded by going inside Settings app>General>Software update. The latest iOS 12.5.6 update fixes a major security issue which was recently fixed in the iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 updates which was released in September 2021. The update is available for older phones- iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

The new update patches a security hole that could let malicious website run unchecked code on your phone when accessing Safari, Chrome or another web browser. “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple writes on its support page.

Apple says that there are chances that someone out in the world has tried to use this exploit. It says that it was made aware of the issue after receiving a report that someone has been actively exploiting it.

In a related news, Apple has also confirmed that it won’t be releasing any .0 version of the much awaited iPadOS 16. The company will straight away release the iPadOS as version 16.1 as a stable software update. While the new version iOS is expected to come in September, Apple could make the new tablet OS available by late October this year. Apple is delaying the release with no clear reason behind the delay. It says this is a big year for iPadOS and as a platform designed specifically for iPad, it has the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule.