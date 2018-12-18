iOS 12.1.2 now rolling out, fixes eSIM activation bugs on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, & iPhone XR

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 12.1.2 (Source: Reuters)

Apple on Tuesday released the iOS 12.1.2 update for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The iOS 12.1.2 addresses minor issues that were reported by multiple users and later acknowledged by the company. The update brings a fix for the bugs that prevented the eSIM activation on the new iPhone models – iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR.

The iPhone XS duo and iPhone XR marked Apple’s entry into manufacturing dual-SIM smartphones, however, with a rather different approach. Apple has introduced eSIM on the 2018 iPhone models that require the user to insert just one physical SIM card while the second network is activated on the eSIM via a dedicated setup.

The procedure of activating the eSIM on the iPhone models has, however, been experiencing hiccups, leaving the users annoyed. In order to activate the eSIM network, the user has to obtain a QR code and other necessary credentials that need to be entered during the setup process. With the update, whatever problems the users were facing should not arise anymore.

Another issue that has been fixed in this update is the unstable cellular connectivity that many people in Turkey were facing on the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR. Under the hood, the iOS 12.1.2 update also brings some system improvements among others.

The iOS 12.1.2 update for iPhone 5S and above is now available to download and install over-the-year. The users should check the notification for the update on their eligible devices. Alternatively, the users can also check for the update by visiting the device’s settings in the General option.