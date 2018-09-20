Intex Staari 11 budget smartphone with dual selfie cameras launched: From price to specifications, check key details

The smartphone has dual selfie cameras

Intex on Thursday launched a new smartphone to its portfolio – Staari 11. The Intex Staari 11 is the new entry-level smartphone that comes with features such as an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is available in Black and Champagne colours at a price of Rs 4,499. It can be bought on Snapdeal exclusively.

The buyers will get a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,000 on making the purchase via SBI debit card, however, using an HDFC Bank debit card will offer a cashback of 5 per cent up to Rs 500 against the smartphone’s price.

The Intex Staari 11 is a budget phone that comes with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and is powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded further via microSD card up to 128GB. The smartphone packs an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. The front side, on the other hand, has a setup of dual cameras of an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Intex says that the camera supports features such as ‘Real Bokeh’ mode, Background change, Face Beauty, and Night Shot among others. There is also the Burst Mode given in the camera app that will allow taking multiple shots in a single click so that you can choose the best ones. The Intex Staari 11 gets its juice 2400mAh battery. The connectivity options on the Intex Staari 11 are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, MicroUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among others.