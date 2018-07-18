Intex Indie 5 with 4000mAh battery launched with price below Rs 5,000

Intex Indie 5 has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear

Intex Indie 5 has been launched in India as the new budget smartphone from the company’s stable. The Intex Indie 5 boasts of a 4000mAh battery in the sub-Rs 5000 segment. The smartphone comes with other highlighted features such as VoLTE call support, Dragontrail Glass on display, and a selfie flash.

The Intex Indie 5 price in India is Rs 4,999, making it a strong contender against other budget smartphones. The smartphone will be available to purchase via online and offline channels. The smartphone comes in a Black colour variant.

For the specifications, the Intex Indie 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 7.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. There is a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved edges and shielded by a Dragontrail Glass on top.

The Intex Indie 5 bears an 8-megapixel autofocus camera on the rear accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera as well along with a selfie flash. There are some camera features given on the phone including HDR mode, a beautification mode, and the Panorama mode.

Powering the internals of the Intex Indie 5 is a 4000mAh battery that should last more than a day. The smartphone packs the standard set of connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM radio, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others. The smartphone measures 146.5×72.2×10.1mm and weighs 162 grams. The Intex Indie 5 comes preloaded with apps such as SwiftKey as the default keyboard, Amazon Prime Video, and a QR code scanner.