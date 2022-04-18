Intex FitRist Vogue: Health and fitness sit well on your wrist

It was in 2014 that Apple signalled the start of a smartwatch revolution with its first Apple Watch. Since then, there have been rapid advancements in this segment, both in terms of design as well as technology. Of late, numerous device makers have jumped into the fray. Plain-speak, smartwatches can do many things that your smartphone can’t. Benefits include tracking your heart rate, sleep, activity and overall fitness level. Take for instance, Intex’s FitRist Vogue, the homegrown electronics maker’s latest addition to its collection of health-friendly smartwatches. The smartwatch, priced at Rs 4,499, has a sturdy premium stylish square metallic body. We are looking at a 1.7-inch vision glass display with 550 Nits brightness and 218 PPI ultra-vivid colours, thus ensuring minimal strain on the eyes.

Switched on, the in-built Google and Siri-compatible Voice Assistant is ready to serve you 24/7. The Bluetooth-enabled FitRist Vogue allows pairing of two smartphones and has an inbuilt mic and speaker to make managing calls and notifications hassle-free. It is available in the attractive shades of Desert Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sapphire Black with battery backup of over 7 days.

For the health-conscious lot who needs to keep track of various vital health parameters, this smartwatch is a good option with a Blood Oximeter and a BP Sensor. The Heart Rate Detector smart sensor will help you keep a close watch on your vitals. In addition, the FitRist Vogue brings you the latest Sleep Analysis technology.

The wide range of modes present on this smartwatch will help you map your activity levels across multiple sports. Hence, you will be able to deduce an accurate record of calories burnt. If meditation interests you, the smartwatch comes equipped with a guided breathing function and also one to map and predict your physiological cycles. The device comes preloaded with over 200 interchangeable, cloud-based watch faces, and guaranteed IP67 dust and water resistance.

KEY FEATURES

1.7-inch Glass display

Brightness of 550 Nits

BP Monitor, Blood Oximeter, Heart Rate detector

Multiple Sports Mode

In-built AI Assistant

Guided breathing for mental health

7 day battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 4,499

