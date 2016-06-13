Intex Aqua View device with VR Cardboard priced at Rs 8,999 launched

Intex EYELET VR device is a certified Works with Google Cardboard (WWGC) device, making Intex the first brand in India to launch a Google-certified Cardboard viewer.

Domestic handset-maker Intex Technologies on Monday launched virtual reality (VR) Cardboard which will come bundled with the latest Aqua View 4G smartphone at an affordable price of Rs 8,999.

“Virtual reality is the next big thing in the area of consumer technology. We are delighted to partner with Google in bringing Intex Eyelet Cardboard bundled with Aqua View thereby marking our entry into the VR space,” said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, Mobile Business Head, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Aqua View comes with a 5-inch HD display and a 2.5D curved glass display and has fingerprint sensor.

Intex EYELET offers users a unique gateway inside the fascinating world of 3D and to enjoy a 360 degree view.

The device has an in-built Cardboard application that allows users to experience EYELET VR technology.

The smartphone has a 8MP rear auto-focus camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera and has various modes like face beauty mode, anti-shake, motion tracker mode etc.

The Aqua View has an in-built 16GB memory that can be expanded up to 32GB and has VoLTE (Voice Over LTE network) feature.

The 4G-dual-SIM device has a 2200mAh Li-Ion battery, offering a talk-time up to seven hours along with a standby time of nine days, claims Intex.