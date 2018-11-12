Interview: ‘We are seeing the emergence of mega cloud,’ says Nina Hargus, SVP, Global field & partner marketing, Dell EMC

Nina Hargus

The boundaries of IT are no longer in the IT department, and technology is finding its way to every part of the organisation. According to Nina Hargus, senior vice-president, Global Field & Partner Marketing, Dell EMC, today’s customer desires simple and hassle free solutions. “With the wide range of solutions under the Dell Technologies umbrella, we help to eliminate the apprehensions that customers have towards the choice making process and ensure timely as well as customised solutions for our customer’s digital journey,” she tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

Technologies (mobile devices, social media, Big Data, cloud, etc) created to help make life more fun and manageable now threaten to overwhelm 21st century business. How can any business cope with such complexity?

Today’s customer desires simple and hassle-free solutions. To make something simple is very difficult as compared to making something complex. Hence, as an organisation, we work to provide integrated and holistic solutions to our customers and we aim to be the one stop digital partner for them.

Take the example of cloud. We are seeing the emergence of the “mega cloud”, which will offer a federated, intelligent view of an entire IT environment, which is why we will need to create multi-cloud innovations in networking, storage, compute, orchestration and customers will have to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to bring automation and insight to a new level from this next generation IT environment.

Another aspect to consider is the world we’re approaching—the era of human-machine partnership. For decades, machines have performed activities that humans should not do or could not do. Moving forward, machines will also help us manage the volume and velocity of data by analysing it and acting with us and on our behalf to unlock the value of all that data.

There are so many technologies under the Dell Technologies umbrella. Does it leave the prospective customer somewhat confused?

Dell Technologies provides solutions for every plausible segment of the IT industry and caters to all the eminent macro level enterprise in the world as well as commercial small enterprises. We do have a vast array of portfolios but we ensure we provide customised solutions, specific to the need of our customers. Moreover, with India being on a rapid path to digitisation especially due to government initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission, our customers in India, are all at different stages in their digital journey. Here, our vast and holistic portfolio, under one umbrella helps address this varied spectrum of technology and digital requirements.

Where is Dell investing when it comes to marketing strategy—on the consumer side, channel side and business side?

Our marketing strategy for the B2B side of the business is based on the omni-channel approach. What differentiates us in the digital world is our ability to use data to build concrete and differentiated relationships with our customer. We excel in propensity modelling, by bringing in 14 elements together to build a narrative about where the customer stands in its contemporary world, what could be better and how can we help them.

How do you look at the ever evolving e-commerce space—where on most occasions winners are decided by the right implementation of technology rather than anything else?

Winners in any space are decided by the right leadership which will ensure that the company meets the modern world’s demands and requirements. Picking the right technology and making a transformational agenda is never easy; however if the leadership is not far-sighted, the business is bound to get blindsided and left behind. In fact, according to the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, 12% of Indian businesses are digital leaders, which is 5% more than China.

What is the strategic importance of India for Dell Technologies?

India is a diverse market, growing at an unstoppable pace with just the right amount of bend towards technology and innovation. With our robust partner ecosystem and the country’s progress towards digital, India is one of the top 10 countries for us.