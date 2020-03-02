Interview | Servers form the bedrock of modern data centre, says Rurdramuni B, Vice-President & India R&D Head, Dell Technologies

Rudramuni B, Vice-President & India R&D Head, Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies’ R&D centre in Bengaluru is its largest R&D facility globally. Being a leading supplier of servers, its Bengaluru R&D centre contributes to about 60% of the overall software development aspect of the server system management, data protection and storage solutions. “Businesses are realising the value of investing heavily in their IT transformation; companies of all sizes will need to deploy advanced servers to seamlessly transition to the future. We foresee wider adoption of servers with in-built security,” Rudramuni B, vice-president & India R&D head, Dell Technologies tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction. Excerpts:

How is India R&D leading the innovation charter for Dell globally?

Dell Technologies is the world’s leading supplier of servers and we offer a broad portfolio which caters to the needs of both an enterprise and a hyper-scale organisation. Over the recent years, India has garnered increased weightage in the overall Dell Technologies R&D roadmap. Broadly, our R&D centre in India contributes to about 60% of the overall software development aspect of the server system management, data protection and storage solutions.

Our R&D centre played a significant role in designing and developing our PowerEdge servers. Some of the key features of the servers such as scalability, intelligent automation and integrated security were devised in India along with other global design centres.

Can you highlight a few innovations driven out of the R&D Centre in Bengaluru?

Dell’s R&D Centre in Bengaluru has been at the forefront of a lot of our digital transformation initiatives, designing and building sub-systems of servers and software management, etc. In fact, the centre is home to many innovations that enable us to meet the needs of our customers both locally and globally. One of the cutting-edge technologies designed, developed and launched by this centre is the NVMe-based RAID (redundant array of independent disks) technology. RAID is a way of storing the data in different places to protect it in case of a drive failure. Doing RAID on NVMe is a technical challenge faced by our customers and this challenge was addressed by our R&D centre.

Additionally, our PowerEdge servers act as the core to data centres of many large companies. The India R&D centre completely designed, developed and implemented the Open Manage Power Centre, which budgets the most optimal power to all the devices with the PowerEdge server. Furthermore, the centre has also implemented the new API (application programming interface) standard called Redfish on PowerEdge. It provides a standard interface to work with all server devices—CPU, GPU, network card, drive, memory, fan, making the life of a system administrator much simpler.

Being the co-chair of CII CDT committee, how is Dell Technologies aiding businesses, especially MSMEs, to ride the digital transformation wave?

We have partnered with CII to form a centre called CII Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT), which will act as a platform to bring on board the providers of technology and consulting services to get connected with the users of technology. Through this initiative, Dell Technologies will enable MSMEs in realising the importance of digital transformation and adopt it. Through this centre, we will offer online assessment and advisory services to MSMEs as well as provide them various advanced and cutting-edge technology enabled products and solutions to grow and secure their businesses.

CDT has developed the digital transformation maturity model called DXcel which was launched at the annual summit in December 2019. The centrs is conducting knowledge development workshops to assist MSMEs to make informed decisions to get started on their digital transformation journey. The regional councils of CII are being tapped to drive the scalability for the initiative.

Tell us about the partnership with AMD for the new range of servers.

Dell Technologies partnered with AMD to develop a portfolio of new-age high performance servers that are designed to address the most complex requirements, regardless of any workload. The new portfolio called Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with 2nd Generation AMD EPYC, offers new ready solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), and simplified management integrations with leading software and public cloud providers.

What are some of the trends you see in 2020?

Since servers form the bedrock of modern data centre, businesses of all sizes will need to deploy advanced servers to seamlessly transition to the future. Hence, one of the key trends that we foresee shaping up the server market in 2020 is wider adoption of servers with in-built security. With steep rise in the incidents of cyber attacks, there have been concerns mounting around protection of data. Hence, this year, we will see rise of holistic server offerings with integrated security infrastructure to provide a secure environment to organisations.

Another trend which will gain momentum is re-skilling of workforce. This will become a necessity and not an option for organisations who want to generate better business outcomes and stay relevant in future.