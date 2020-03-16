Interview: Our overall vision is for Alexa to be everywhere, says Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices-India

With the launch of Alexa in Hindi and the multilingual mode, that is, ability to naturally switch between English and Hindi, Alexa is now even more relevant to millions of households in India.

Powerful functionality, myriad uses and a reliable companion—all these terms aptly define Alexa, the brain behind Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers. In the last few months, hundreds of thousands of customers in India have purchased Echo devices and welcomed Alexa (virtual assistant) in their homes, says Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “Be it early morning alarms or reminders to get daily chores done, closing the day with a bed-time story, or understanding requests in English and Hindi, Alexa has emerged efficient and dependable, gradually becoming a favourite companion across many households,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

How are Indian homes changing with Alexa?

Hundreds of thousands of customers in India have purchased Echo devices and welcomed Alexa in their homes. They are using Alexa for a variety of reasons throughout the day, from managing to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming music, telling kids stories, setting up and controlling smart lights and appliances, playing their Kindle and Audible audiobooks to asking for weather, cricket scores, and other real-time information.

With the launch of Alexa in Hindi and the multilingual mode, that is, ability to naturally switch between English and Hindi, Alexa is now even more relevant to millions of households in India. Our Hindi customers are also interested in Alexa’s original content such as jokes, songs, shayaris and ask questions that are more inclined towards history, politics and devotion as compared to our English-speaking customers. Another popular use case observed in Indian homes is controlling smart home appliances with Alexa. Today, customers have a choice from hundreds of smart home appliances to choose from, these include smart lights, plugs, fans, ACs, security cameras, air purifiers and TVs. The high usage is evident from the fact that Alexa gets a request to control a smart device almost five times every second.

We have also discovered that Indians like talking to Alexa and are interacting with her millions of times each week, which puts India among the highest engagement Alexa customers in the world.

How do you see the uptake of Echo Auto in the Indian market?

We launched Echo Auto so that customers can replicate the same Alexa experience they know and love at home in their cars, on the go. It is an easy way to add Alexa smartness to the car they already own and make their commuting time productive (send messages, make calls, listen to daily news updates) and recreational (play favourite music, ad free and on-demand from a collection of millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, Saavn, Apple Music, Hungama, and more).

When driving on Indian roads you could have a combination of road noise, music volume, kids in the back seat, AC noise and more in the car cabin. We wanted Echo Auto to be able to handle all of those variances and made a device with an eight-microphone array, the most we have ever put in a device, specifically to handle that use case of a car.

With so many competitors launching similar products (many of these at lower cost), how do you think Echo devices will maintain their market position?

We created Echo and Alexa because voice is the most natural and convenient user interface. Our overall vision is for Alexa to be everywhere and to do many things. To make that a reality we need help from third-party developers and device makers who are coming up with engaging uses for voice. We already work with many Indian and international brands to increase the range of devices that have Alexa built in. We offer developer tools such as Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) and Alexa Voice Service (AVS) to simplify their development process. Today there are over 80 devices with Alexa available, for prices starting at `500. These devices range from smart speakers, smartphones, hearables and wearables, video and Smart TVs to computing and smart home devices.

How smarter will Alexa get, especially in the Indian context?

Alexa is constantly getting smarter. We are working on ensuring Alexa is available on a wide range of Echo as well as devices by other manufacturers, in multiple form factors and price points. We are also launching new features, more developer tools, and working with many brands and developers to launch Alexa skills and keep users engaged in unique ways.