We have a relentless focus on innovation: Nachiket Sukhtankar, MD, DXC Technology

We can quickly understand any potential challenges, mobilise the right experts and, once the problem is solved, implement any learning across similar landscapes. (Representative image)

DXC Technology is an American tech firm that provides B2B IT services. It has around 130,000 employees in 70+ countries in its global innovation and delivery centres; the largest among them is India, followed by the Philippines, Central Europe, and Vietnam. “With IT services leading the way on technology via automation, predictive analytics, AI/ML, it is very important to attract and retain the best talent,” Nachiket Sukhtankar, managing director – India, DXC Technology, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

How important is the Indian business for the company?

Our Global Innovation and Delivery Centre (GIDC) model is a key construct within DXC. The GIDC construct, which includes India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and centres in Eastern Europe, allows our customers to benefit across three key dimensions—talent, scale, delivery excellence, and innovation. With IT services leading the way on technology via automation, predictive analytics, AI/ML, it is very important to attract and retain the best talent. DXC has had a long association with India. We source the talent we need from our preferred campuses as well as from the experienced talent pool.

The second dimension is a relentless focus on delivering excellence for our customers and colleagues. At DXC, we solution, implement, modernise, and manage some of the most complex enterprises IT environments, and a lot of that is done in the GIDCs. Further beneficial to our customers is developing deeper knowledge and expertise via our service line construct, not only with some 650 customers that we serve from India but for all the work we do in DXC globally. We can quickly understand any potential challenges, mobilise the right experts and, once the problem is solved, implement any learning across similar landscapes.

The third dimension is innovation. It is at the core of everything we do at DXC. The combination of the right talent, the complexity and variety of challenges we address, and the scale of the GIDC create the perfect environment for innovation. We are constantly looking to improve what we do every day for our customers – from training in new technologies, enabling teams to share experiences and best practices, understanding the reasons for a project’s success, and the issues that proved challenging provide insights and opportunities to innovate.

How is DXC helping businesses address the technology gaps?

DXC transforms customers’ businesses by employing the right technology and delivery excellence. DXC’s Enterprise Technology Stack includes our expertise across insurance BpaaS and BPO, analytics and engineering, applications, cloud, security, IT outsourcing, and modern workplace.

We leverage our strengths in transforming the customers’ businesses by designing and implementing technology solutions. In addition to solving our customers’ challenges, we deploy DXC’s best talent to customer accounts. This is a part of our ongoing investment in our customers—from top talent to cutting-edge technology.

We are aware that we cannot deliver excellence unless we are simplified in how we operate both externally with our customers and internally with our colleagues. We are embracing the required tools and technology to simplify our business. Even during the global health crisis, we had to re-think our strategies, but delivery has not been impacted and we have stood by our customers.

With work from home becoming the new normal, companies are facing numerous challenges like security concerns…

While virtual work may be considered a new normal now, even prior to the current crisis DXC was already supporting a business model where many of our colleagues had the flexibility to work remotely. In a way, we were well-prepared. We are very focused on providing our people with the tools, capabilities, and guidance to deliver while working virtually, as well as being respectful of our customers’ privacy. Security of data, both for DXC and our customers, is paramount.