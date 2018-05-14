Interview: Asia Pacific and Japan region is ground zero for IoT innovation, says Peter Korce, Vice-President, Dell Technologies

In the ever evolving IT landscape that we operate in, continued investment in enterprise technology is of extreme importance.

In the ever evolving IT landscape that we operate in, continued investment in enterprise technology is of extreme importance. According to Peter Korce, vice-president, Dell Technologies, nowadays, businesses do not prefer spending their precious IT resources on putting together infrastructure. Instead, they want help in moving these up and adding value to their business. “Dell Technologies is a leader in end-to-end infrastructure; we not only talk about digital transformation, which is extremely critical, but also workforce transformation,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction. Excerpts:

What technologies do you think will affect humans the most in the coming years – with respect to healthcare, education, finance, etc?

In the coming years, not one, but a collection of technologies will definitely impact us as well as individual industries such as healthcare, education, finance. For us, at Dell Technologies, we focus on how to exploit these technologies and improve and ease business for our customers. Our aim is to bring technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) to more and more people and help them utilise the massive amount of data in circulation. The IndiaStack is a brilliant example of the use of technology to help solve critical problems and we will see many such innovations in the coming years all over the globe.

What are the top trends that will drive the enterprise IT market in Asia Pacific over the next few years?

IoT is one trend to definitely look out for especially with number of connected devices in play, sensors, connected cars, etc. Here, what we need to look at is the way the data is created and the way it’s brought back into use. Some of this data will have to be used locally, while the rest will have to be used in the data centres due to the massive amount of data in circulation. After all, the amount of data in circulation is and will continue to explode. Asia Pacific and Japan region is ground zero for IoT innovation and implementation. Investments are increasing and factors like government initiatives and 5G advancement are driving forces in various APJ markets. As per Nasscom, the global market for IoT in 2020 will be worth $373 billion in revenue, with India accounting for $10-12 billion of this revenue.

However, barriers to IoT success are consistent globally. Here, collaboration is the key to overcome barriers like inconsistent standards, and a fragmented technology landscape, and the need to ready infrastructure. Dell Technologies has recently collaborated with Microsoft to deliver a joint IoT solution designed to help vertical customers simplify deploying their end-to-end IoT solutions, from the edge to the cloud.

What are your observations on the evolution of cloud computing in the last two or three years?

In the past few years, there has been an increase in the adoption of public and private cloud and a move towards hybrid cloud. There was a time when mainframes and mini-computers were big, however there has been a lot of evolution since then. The public cloud in particular served a purpose. However, not everything can go on public cloud. Hence businesses are now moving towards a mix of both private and public cloud.

In fact as HCI (hyper-converged infrastructure) systems are increasingly being used for core data centre applications, customers are adopting VxRail and VxRack SDDC as the foundation for deploying clouds of all types. These technologies, co-developed by Dell EMC and VMware, offer a simple and clearly defined path to private, hybrid and multi-clouds to help our customers transform their IT infrastructure to free up valuable staff time while enabling IT to be the enabler for faster, nimbler businesses. In the coming years, we’ll see the emergence of the “mega cloud”, which will weave together multiple private and public clouds to behave as a coherent, holistic system. The mega cloud will offer a federated, intelligent view of an entire IT environment.

Today’s enterprises are interested to go with minimum capex/opex and maximum return on investment. How can Dell Technologies help in this direction?

Nowadays, businesses do not prefer spending their precious IT resources on putting together infrastructure. Instead, they want help in moving these up and adding value to their business. This is where we excel as we are able to do exactly this for them, by providing them with converged and hyper-converged solutions. We recently launched new hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) advancements to further simplify customer IT transformations with more powerful systems. The combined technologies can accelerate customers’ abilities to transform to modern, multi-cloud environments. We are hence able to deploy and provide ROI quicker.