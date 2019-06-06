Internet of things: Tata Communications offers bundled IoT solutions on a marketplace platform

Tata Communications has ann-ounced the launch of its Internet of Things (IoT) Marketplace \u2013 a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to strengthen and accelerate the country\u2019s growing IoT ecosystem. The IoT Marketplace will bring together IoT practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform; setting the ground for customers to tailor their IoT solutions and drive innovation within their business, while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities. Frost & Sullivan finds that the enterprise IoT market in India will grow at a CAGR of 35% through 2023, quadrupling the market by then. However, there is lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the IoT market, with a plethora of players, technologies and platforms competing for market share and mindshare. There is a need to bridge this gap and offer a single solution, which can help scale IoT adoption in India. Also read:\u00a0Sony launches its 2.1-channel soundbar in India to maximise World Cup entertainment Tata Communications\u2019 IoT Marketplace looks to address these needs by bringing together different partners from device manufacturers, software developers to start-ups and system integrators to deploy and manage IoT solutions, all under one single platform. The IoT Marketplace will enable diverse customers from government\/public sectors to enterprises and startups to choose from a range of offerings and services on a plug-and-play model, enabling them to leverage IoT solutions to address their custom requirements. \u201cBy bringing together best-of-breed IoT players on one online B2B marketplace, we are breaking new ground in the journey to unlock the power of IoT in India,\u201d says Alok Bardiya, head \u2013 Internet of Things (Business Unit), Tata Communications. \u201cWe believe that this first-of-its kind initiative provides a missing link that will make a difference to how disparate IoT components are brought together to create a unified experience in designing a solution or ultimately purchasing one; thereby enabling customers to deploy these solutions with ease and achieve their strategic goals using IoT.\u201d Tata Communications is building the foundation for IoT in India with its LPWAN network, spanning nearly 2,000 communities and touching over 400 million people in total.