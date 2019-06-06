Internet of things: Tata Communications offers bundled IoT solutions on a marketplace platform

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 1:47:28 AM

Tata Communications offers bundled IoT solutions on a marketplace platform

Internet of things, Tata Communications, IoT solutions, CAGR, IoT Marketplace, online B2B marketplaceTata Communications’ IoT Marketplace looks to address these needs by bringing together different partners from device manufacturers, software developers to start-ups and system integrators to deploy and manage IoT solutions, all under one single platform.

Tata Communications has ann-ounced the launch of its Internet of Things (IoT) Marketplace – a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to strengthen and accelerate the country’s growing IoT ecosystem. The IoT Marketplace will bring together IoT practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform; setting the ground for customers to tailor their IoT solutions and drive innovation within their business, while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan finds that the enterprise IoT market in India will grow at a CAGR of 35% through 2023, quadrupling the market by then. However, there is lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the IoT market, with a plethora of players, technologies and platforms competing for market share and mindshare. There is a need to bridge this gap and offer a single solution, which can help scale IoT adoption in India.

Also read: Sony launches its 2.1-channel soundbar in India to maximise World Cup entertainment

Tata Communications’ IoT Marketplace looks to address these needs by bringing together different partners from device manufacturers, software developers to start-ups and system integrators to deploy and manage IoT solutions, all under one single platform. The IoT Marketplace will enable diverse customers from government/public sectors to enterprises and startups to choose from a range of offerings and services on a plug-and-play model, enabling them to leverage IoT solutions to address their custom requirements.

“By bringing together best-of-breed IoT players on one online B2B marketplace, we are breaking new ground in the journey to unlock the power of IoT in India,” says Alok Bardiya, head – Internet of Things (Business Unit), Tata Communications. “We believe that this first-of-its kind initiative provides a missing link that will make a difference to how disparate IoT components are brought together to create a unified experience in designing a solution or ultimately purchasing one; thereby enabling customers to deploy these solutions with ease and achieve their strategic goals using IoT.”

Tata Communications is building the foundation for IoT in India with its LPWAN network, spanning nearly 2,000 communities and touching over 400 million people in total.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Internet of things: Tata Communications offers bundled IoT solutions on a marketplace platform
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition