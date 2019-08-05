Internet of Things: Parking isn’t a hassle anymore

Get My Parking is a smart parking startup, founded in 2015 by Chirag Jain and Rasik Pansare with the aim to digitalise the fragmented parking industry.

Car parking lots are going high-tech. In its endeavour to provide a hassle-free parking experience to metro commuters, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) authority has introduced a smart parking project which will allow citizens to search and pay for parking via smartphone app at 24 metro stations. This project also includes digitalisation of parking ticketing and other operations on ground level.

The parking operations are being run by ZrutiSolutions. The technology for digital parking is powered by the smart parking platform of Get My Parking, an award winning IoT startup. This platform enables HMRL parking lots to provide cloud-based parking management system and latest consumer offerings such as digital payment and mobile app for parking.

Rasik Pansare, co-founder, of Get My Parking, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for us as it is a first-of-its-kind smart parking system for on-street parking. Our partner and lead bidder of this project, Zruti Solutions, has been very innovative and steadfast. This is an ambitious project and our cross-domain expertise have come together in a complimentary manner to deliver on the responsibility of making Hyderabad metro parking a seamless experience.”

The Get My Parking platform is modular and future-proof, meaning it can be used in various capacities as per requirements and keep adding new capabilities without affecting existing services. As part of this project, there will soon be a free mobile app available on Android and iOS for Hyderabad citizens to search, navigate, and pay for the parking at 24 metro stations.