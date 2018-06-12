Internet of Things is the next big thing but are we ready yet?

IoT is a concept of connecting any device to the internet or other connected devices. (Source: Reuters)

It is no longer a secret that Internet of Things is poised to change the future of mankind. Simply put, IoT is a concept of connecting any device to the internet or other connected devices. In recent years, we have seen a wave of automation sweeping across major industry verticals. Now, automation is all set to integrate into our houses, thanks to the emergence of IoT and the concept of smart homes.

From controlling the temperature of your bedroom to playing your favourite playlist whenever you wish, or even getting your morning coffee delivered to your bed as you wake up, IoT is indeed a science-fiction-come-true in real-life!

When devices are connected in a cloud-based ecosystem or to the internet via servers and sensors, it can help change the way humans interact with appliances completely. This is because such devices can access information or data to predict possible scenarios. Is your home security a big concern when you are abroad? No worries…IoT can help you create a wonderful smart home security system which will be streaming real-time videos from your CCTV cameras anywhere in the world. Yes, IoT based Home Automation scenario allows sending commands to a designated hub even from remote locations. So, as soon as it detects any unwanted intrusion, the owner is notified.

Energy efficiency is another big concern in homes nowadays. IoT can reduce the energy wastage (be at home or office), connecting our devices to smart grids that optimise energy usage, and cuts down on the wastage. Imagine being notified about what items you need to refill in your fridge when you are shopping in the supermarket? Yes, it’s possible with IoT. In fact, the day is not far when you have all your home appliances at fingertips, giving you affordable solutions with optimum energy usage as well as cost savings.

A lot of these “smart lifestyle activities” are possible with the integration of If This Then That (IFTTT) module, which will trigger certain actions inside the homes if a particular condition is satisfied. For instance, “IF” temperature during the day goes above 40 degrees, the AC will be turned on automatically, or the sprinklers that water our lawns get activated.

Not just homes, IoT is set to transform urban landscape altogether, and usher unprecedented hope for our smart cities. To begin with, let’s take IoT enabled water metering. Smart meters can measure a customer’s water use, improve leak detection or determine where leaks are instant. At a time when our country is facing the threat of a full-blown water crisis, embracing IoT powered water meters can enable proper utilization of water systems, and act as a sustainable solution.

From scheduling your household chores based on priorities to preventing possible mishaps, IoT has got all the potential to become an end-to-end solution. In fact, IoT is here to simplify our lives in our homes and beyond. The introduction of voice-based home assistants in recent times (that take commands and perform human-like tasks) has raised the expectations a notch higher.

IoT will surely touch every aspect of life in coming years, bringing people, processes, and technologies closer to each other. The benefits will include improved efficiency, less wastage, easy fault detection, and mobility of applications and devices, to name a few. Over time, it will make our life more systematic, convenient, as well as productive, while at homes or outside homes.

Written by Nilay Mehrotra, Founder, Chariot Tech Pvt. Ltd