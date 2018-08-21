Internet now has 339.8 million domain names: Verisign

The increase of approximately 6 million domain name registrations globally equates to a growth rate of 1.8 percent over the first quarter of 2018, the company said in a statement. (Reuters)

Global domain names and Internet security major Verisign on Tuesday announced that the second quarter of 2018 saw nearly six million domain name registrations, taking their total number to approximately 339.8 million across all top-level domains (TLDs). The increase of approximately 6 million domain name registrations globally equates to a growth rate of 1.8 percent over the first quarter of 2018, the company said in a statement. The “.com” and “.net” TLDs had a combined total of approximately 149.7 million domain name registrations in the domain name base — registered but not configured — at the end of Q2, 2018.

This represents an increase of approximately 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 per cent, compared to Q1 2017. The “.com” and “.net” TLDs had a combined increase of approximately 5.3 million domain name registrations, or 3.7 per cent, year over year (YoY).

New “.com” and “.net” domain name registrations totalled approximately 9.6 million at the end of Q2 2018, compared to 9.2 million domain name registrations for Q2 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the “.com” domain name base totalled approximately 135.6 million domain name registrations, while the “.net” domain name base totalled approximately 14.1 million domain name registrations, said the company.