Internet Explorer retires on June 15 and the Internet will never be the same again

June 15 marks the retirement of Internet Explorer. Microsoft will stop supporting its Internet Explorer browser from Wednesday, which has been around for 27 years. The company had already issued warnings to users about the end of its service. The browser was first released as an add-on for Windows 95 in 1995. It was later made available for free as part of the Windows 95 package.

What led to the downfall of Internet Explorer?

The company attributed the decline in its user base to the increasing number of browsers in the market. In 2003, Internet Explorer reached a peak of over 90% usage. Its popularity eventually started to decline as other browsers started offering better features and faster internet speeds.

What will happen to Windows 10 devices with Internet Explorer?

There is no official statement about the same, but media reports say Microsoft will start pushing out a Windows Update that will remove Internet Explorer from all devices running Windows 10. Users will be redirected to Edge instead.

Microsoft has previously confirmed that the company’s future of Internet Explorer lies in Edge.

Microsoft is completely phasing out Internet Explorer after stopping new browser feature development in 2016.

Although no one uses Internet Explorer nowadays, it is still part of many memes particularly for its speed. However, many of the earliest memories of the Internet were associated with Internet Explorer, as it was the only option available at that time. Users took to Twitter to relive Internet Explorer days yet with a pinch of sarcasm.

“Thank you for helping us download other web browsers.” said a user.

“End of an error,” said another.