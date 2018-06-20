International Yoga Day 2018: Check 5 most popular yoga apps

June 21 is International Yoga Day and there will be a global wave of yoga that people from all countries will practice to cash in on the fad to stay healthy, resolute, and mentally healthy. Yoga is not just an exercise, it’s an entirely new way of living your life where you maintain your food intake while keeping a check on your physical and mental hygiene.

While there are plenty of yoga centres worldwide, everyone isn’t comfortable visiting them, partly because of the irregular work timings and partly due to unwillingness. Well luckily, we live in a time when there are thousands of apps for whatever thing that comes to mind. Obviously, there are multiple apps for yoga that let you learn the asanas and how to perform them.

Here are five apps that will teach you those complicated yoga asanas in a jiffy:

1. Daily Yoga – Daily Yoga is one of the highly used apps for yoga training. With over 5 million installs, the app is for suitable for all types of people, no matter if you have just started out or you are a pro. There are more than 200 guided training sessions for yoga, pilates, meditation, and workout. To begin with the training, the user needs to tap on the desired session, which will open the instructions in detail. The meditation, workout, and calorie burn data can be synced with Apple’s Health app as well.

There is a premium model of the app that costs $8 per month, or the user can get a discount when opting for the annual plan worth $40.

2. Simply Yoga – This is another app that is aimed at teaching various yoga positions and asanas, along with detailed instructions – both in written and visually. There are a host of videos lasting from 20 minutes to a 1-hour duration that will allow the users to learn up to 30 poses. When a user thinks, he/she is ready to graduate to the next level, the app requires the full version. The full version gives the users advanced level yoga exercises and workouts techniques, along with the ability to create custom routines, landscape mode, sans advertisements.

3. Pocket Yoga – Pocket Yoga is a handy version of yoga apps that comes with a brief description of most of the yoga routines. With over 200 yoga illustrations, the Pocket Yoga app provides an all-in-one comprehensive guide for the users. The yoga routines can be customised to select personal music. There is real-time tracking of the yoga steps, as well as meditation duration and workouts. There is synchronisation across Apple devices as well, so you watch all the yoga routine videos on Apple TV and track your progress on Apple Watch. However, this app has no free model, so you will have to buy the app. The India price of the app is Rs 204, while the US pricing is $3.

4. Yoga Studio – With about 80 yoga and meditation classes, the Yoga Studio app offers routines that range from 10 minutes of duration to 60 minutes. The app offers yoga videos in HD resolution of all the difficulty levels. It comes with support for Apple TV, so the videos can be mirrored using AirPlay. There is also a wide range of background sounds and music that can be used to create playlists while practising yoga. While there is a free model for this app, a full version giving all the features can be subscribed at $2 per month and $20 a year.

5. 5 Minutes Yoga – As the name suggests, the 5 Minutes Yoga app is for those who hardly get the time out of their busy schedules for yoga and exercise. The app is very simplistic and offers everything that’s worth 5 minutes of the user’s time. It is best suited for the beginners, offering them a close and easy tutorial to learn and practise yoga. Apart from the free model, there is also a premium model that starts at $2 and goes up till $10.