Intercity Legends: Zomato launches new service to order food from other cities; Here’s how it will work

Sitting at your Delhi home and craving for Jaipur’s popular pyaz ki kachori or dum biryani from Hyderabad? Now you don’t have to sleep with mere memories of the food you once had. Zomato has launched ‘Intercity Legends’ service through which you can order food from outstation. To begin with, the company has launched this service for select customers in Gurgaon and South Delhi. While some people are concerned about how this initiative might turn out given the kind of logistics involved in the process, there is a section who sees it as a good offering ahead of the festival season.

How will the service work?

In a blog post, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal explained the working of this service and wrote, “Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.” Goyal also said that all types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain intact.

“By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day,” the CEO asserted. Currently, the list of cities to order from includes Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mathura, Chennai, Agra and Bhubaneswar.

Talking about the growth phase of this initiative, Goyal said, “We will rapidly scale to other cities in the next few weeks.”

Zomato is not the first to offer intercity food delivery service in India. Companies like JustMyRoots and Tastes2Plate have been providing intercity food delivery services for some time now. According to reports, the former promises to deliver food ordered from outside the city within 24 hours, the latter has a delivery option of within 12 hours.