Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core, Atom x6000E, Pentium, Celeron N and J processors are specifically enhanced for IoT

Intel has announced the launch of a series of processors that are set to power Artificial Intelligence (AI), security, functional safety and Internet of things (IoT) products in the days to come. The development comes after the company announced its 11th-generation “consumer” processors with Xe graphics. The new 11th Gen Intel Core Processors,Intel Pentium, Intel Atom x6000E series, and Celeron N and J Series processors, are specifically enhanced for IoT, according to Intel.

John Healy who is the Intel vice president of the Internet of Things Group was quoted as saying that by 2023 more than 70 percent of all enterprises will process data at the edge. He also said that Intel’s new processors are the most significant step for the company towards enhancing the Internet of things (IoT) experiences of the users.

Features of the Intel 11th-generation Core processors

The Intel 11th-generation Tiger-lake processors have been specially designed by the chip producing company for enhanced IoT applications and devices. These have also been made keeping in mind their operational needs which include high speed processing, computer vision and low latency deterministic computing.

According to the claims made by Intel, the 11th-generation Core processors will yield a better performance by up to 23 percent in single thread and 19 percent in multi thread respectively. The new processors will also provide about 2.95x more graphics performance.

Intel Atom x6000E Series and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series Processors

Enhanced for the Internet of Things applications, these processors will provide efficient real time performance. The processors will also provide upto two times better 3D graphics, a dedicated real time offload engine, large storage options among others.