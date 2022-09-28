Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop processors are here with flagship Core i9-13900K at helm: Details

Intel announced its 13th generation of desktop processor on Tuesday. It introduces three new CPU models – each having two variants. The 13th generation CPUs offer up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance over its predecessor – Intel 12th gen CPUs, Intel claims. The 13th gen CPUs are codenamed Raptor Lake. Intel’s 13th gen series’ top range variant is the new Core i9-13900K.

Intel 13th Gen desktop CPUs: Price

Intel has not announced an official retail price yet, however Intel has provided an RCP – recommended customer price which is the price for retails for every 1000 units purchased.

Intel 12th gen’s top range CPU’s RCP is $564 for the 13900KF variant and $589 for the 13900K. Whereas, it is $409 for the 13700K and $384 for the 13700KF. The 13600K and 13600KF is priced at $319 and $294 respectively.

Intel’s new processors and motherboards will arrive later in October, starting October 20.

Intel 13th Gen desktop CPUs: Specifications

Core i9-13900K has an iGPU-less variant as well, the 13900KF. Intel’s 13900K follows the 12th gen’s hybrid architecture with 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores for a total of 32 threads. The E-cores have no Hyper-Threading. It has 32MB L2 cache and 36MB L3 cache. The P-cores can clock up to 5.8GHz and the E-cores can up to 4.3GHz. Both the Intel’s 13th Gen top range CPUs have a base power of 125W and which can go up to max Turbo power of 253W.

Intel’s next 13th Gen CPU variant – 13700K – which also arrives in an iGPU-less variant, i5-13700KF. It comes with 8 P-cores and 8 E-cores, with a total processor thread count of 24. Additionally, it has 24MB L2 cache and 30MB L3 cache. The 13700K can clock up to 5.4GHz on the P-cores and 4.2GHz on the E-cores. It follows the same base and max Turbo power as this year’s i9 – 125W and 253W respectively.

The 13600K variant also extends Intel’s portfolio with an iGPU-less variant and comes with 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores for a total processor thread count of 20. It has 20MB L2 cache memory and 24MB L3 cache memory. The P-cores can clock up to 5.1GHz and the E-cores up to 3.9GHz. The base power of the 13600K remains 125W with a max Turbo Power of 181W.

Intel has announced six models this year so far and all of which sport 20 CPU PCle lanes up to 16 PCle 5.0 + 4 PCle 4.0. The CPUs support both the DDR5 5600 and DDR4 (faster memory can be supported through XMP. All the models which end with K pack an integrated GPU – Intel UHD Graphic 770.

All Intel 13th gen processors will work on the latest Z790 chipset motherboards as well as 600-series motherboards – announced on Tuesday.