Intel, Samsung show off whacky new 17-inch PC with sliding display

Intel and Samsung Display have paired up to work on ‘slidable’ PCs. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi today presented a prototype of the expected “slidable” product which slides from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch display, during Intel’s Innovation keynote.

“We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs,” said Samsung Display’s CEO Choi. “This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well,” he adds.

The Korean tech giant is well known to have popularised foldable phones with its Samsung Z Fold series and Samsung Z Flip series, however – when its competitor was keeping an eye on it. It has already hyped the market by shaking hands with Intel to produce ‘slidable’ PCs – although we have no idea whether it will be a successful product or not, but it’s nice to see Samsung Display and Intel joining hands for innovation.

On the other side, California’s tech giant is reported to have been experimenting with new PC form factors for a long time. It was initially planning for a dual screen and foldable device until Microsoft changed its mind for Windows 10X on foldables, as per The Verge.

During Intel’s Innovation Keynote, Samsung Display’s Chief Executive Officer JS Choi shows a prototype which turns from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display – following a sliding mechanism.

Additionally, Intel is also coming with a “simple pairing system” – new Unison software – which will ease the pairing and connectivity between Intel powered PCs to smartphones – both Android & iOS devices.

There’s no official or confirmed date as to when the two tech giants will finally come up with the much-anticipated ‘slidable’ display yet.