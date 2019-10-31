Intel raises the bar for desktop gaming with new powerful processor

This processor demonstrates another innovation milestone for Intel, following last year’s limited edition 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K

Chip major Intel has announced full details and availability for the new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor. Delivering upto 5.0 GHz all-core turbo frequency out of the box for a superior gaming experience, the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS will be available this week, with recommended customer price starting at $513. This special edition processor will be available for a limited time only and can be found at retailers worldwide.

“Intel has raised the bar for desktop gaming with the new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor. Based on the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K architecture, it’s the world’s best gaming desktop processor made even better and created specifically for extreme gamers who want the most performance possible. This processor demonstrates another innovation milestone for Intel, following last year’s limited edition 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K,” said Frank Soqui, Intel vice president and general manager of the Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group.

Why it’s important: The i9-9900KS processor is unlocked and boasts eight cores and 16 threads, up to 4.0 GHz base frequency, 127W TDP, 16 MB Intel Smart Cache, and up to 40 platform PCIe lanes for gaming and overclocking.

Key features and capabilities

Upto 5.0 GHz all-core turbo frequency; up to 4.0 GHz base frequency, which allow games to run faster when they scale across more cores for higher frame rates;

Eight cores, 16 threads, 127W TDP, 16 MB Intel Smart Cache, and up to 40 platform PCIe lanes;

Compatible with existing Z390 motherboards;

Upto 27% faster mega-tasking when you simultaneously game, stream and record compared with a 3-year-old PC

Upto 35% more frames per second compared with a 3-year-old PC;

Upto 17% faster 4K video editing compared with the previous generation and up to 78% faster compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Gamers and overclocking enthusiasts will be able to take performance to the max with the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor. Only select chips from Intel wafers can achieve this specification to run up to 5.0 GHz all-core turbo.