Intel launches Cascade Lake processor with massive 48 cores (Reuters)

Intel on Monday announced two new members in its Xeon processor portfolio, including the 48-core Cascade Lake advanced performance processor. The Cascade Lake advanced performance chip is expected to be released in the first half of 2019 and the Intel “Xeon E-2100” processor for entry-level servers is now available, the company said in a statement.

“The new parts represent a substantial upgrade over current Xeon chips, with up to 48 cores and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket, supporting up to two sockets,” said Intel. The two products build upon Intel’s foundation of 20 years of Intel “Xeon” platform leadership and give customers even more flexibility to pick the right solution for their needs.

“We remain highly focused on delivering a wide range of workload-optimised solutions that best meet our customers’ system requirements.

“The addition of Cascade Lake advanced performance CPUs and Xeon E-2100 processors to our Intel Xeon processor lineup once again demonstrates our commitment to delivering performance-optimized solutions to a wide range of customers,” said Lisa Spelman, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Intel Xeon products and Data Center Marketing.

Cascade Lake advanced performance chip is designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads. The Xeon E-2100 processor is targeted at small- and medium-size businesses and cloud service providers.

“The processor supports workloads suitable for entry-level servers, but also has applicability across all computing segments requiring enhanced data protections for the most sensitive workloads,” said Intel.